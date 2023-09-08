Modi, Biden talk semiconductors, defence and UNSC reform in bilateral meet

Modi, Biden talk semiconductors, defence and UNSC reform in bilateral meet3 min read 08 Sep 2023, 11:13 PM IST
India and the United States (US) had agreed to resolve seven disputes at the World Trade Organization (WTO) after a meeting between the countries' leaders, prime minister Narendra Modi and president Joe Biden in June.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden picked up from where they left off in June during their bilateral meeting on Friday in advance of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi.
