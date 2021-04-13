Modi calls for a new world order to deal with covi-like challenges

“The covid-19 pandemic has presented us an opportunity to reshape the world order, to reorient our thinking. We must create systems that addresses the problems of today and challenges of tomorrow. And we must think of the entire humanity and not merely of those who are on our side of the borders. Humanity as a whole must be at the center of our thinking and action," Modi said. His comments on Tuesday echo some of his comments in the past, where he had called for reformed multilateralism ie a bigger say for countries like India in global matters. Both Modi and Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar have said that reform of multilateral institutions like the UN Security Council was imperative to reflect current realities and resolve pressing problems of today.