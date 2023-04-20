Modi calls up Danish PM Frederiksen, reviews progress of green strategic partnership1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 08:51 PM IST
- Modi and Frederiksen expressed satisfaction at the recent high-level exchanges and the growing cooperation between the two nations
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and reviewed the progress of the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership.
