"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with H.E. Ms. Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark. PM congratulated PM Frederiksen on her appointment as the Prime Minister of Denmark for a second term," the Prime Minister's office said in a press release.

The two leaders reviewed the progress of the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. They expressed satisfaction at the recent high-level exchanges and the growing cooperation, it added.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, "Pleased to speak with PM of Denmark, H.E. Ms. Mette Frederiksen. We reviewed progress in our Green Strategic Partnership and shared ideas on celebrating the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic relations in 2024. Appreciate her support for India's ongoing G20 Presidency."

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi briefed PM Frederiksen on India's ongoing Presidency of the G20 and its key priorities. PM Frederiksen appreciated India’s initiatives and conveyed Denmark’s full support to them.

The two leaders agreed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India-Denmark relations next year in 2024 in a befitting manner and to explore areas to diversify their relations further, it added.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the diplomatic relations between India and Denmark were established in September 1949. The bilateral relations between the two nations were elevated to the level of "Green Strategic Partnership" on September 28, 2020 during the virtual Summit held between PM Modi and PM Frederiksen.