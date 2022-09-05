Modi congratulates UK PM-elect Liz Truss

Modi congratulates UK PM-elect Liz Truss1 min read . 07:28 PM IST
Liz Truss won 81,326 votes of Tory members against former chancellor Rishi Sunak who secured 60,399 votes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Liz Truss for being elected as the United Kingdom’s third woman PM, defeating her Indian-origin rival Rishi Sunak.
“Congratulations @trussliz for being chosen to be the next PM of the UK. Confident that under your leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. Wish you the very best for your new role and responsibilities," the prime minister said in a tweet.
Serving as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs since 2021, British politician Mary Elizabeth Truss has become as leader of the governing Conservative Party and Britain’s next prime minister on 5 September. She is 3rd woman Prime Minister of United Kingdom after Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher.
Also referred as Mary Elizabeth Truss, she contested against divisive party leadership contest that pitted her against former finance minister Rishi Sunak. She won 81,326 votes of Tory members against former chancellor Rishi Sunak who secured 60,399 votes.
In her winning speech from the Queen Elizabeth II Centre auditorium, Truss said, “I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy."
“I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills, but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply,"she added.
