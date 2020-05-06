Modi discusses fallout of pandemic with Ethiopian PM

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the fallout of the novel coronavirus pandemic with his Ethiopian counterpart, Abiy Ahmed Ali, on Wednesday with both countries pledging to stand by each other in the crisis.

The phone call between the two leaders is part of India’s outreach towards the rest of the world against the backdrop of a view that current global order is ill equipped to deal with a crisis like the covid-19 pandemic. Modi has spoken of the need to reform multilateral institutions in the past and this has now been reiterated in recent days including when Modi addressed a virtual meeting of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) leaders on Monday. The latest call for reform in the global bodies comes against the backdrop of sniping between the US and China over the origins of the SARS-CoV2 virus that causes covid-19 with Washington accusing Beijing of withholding crucial information regarding the severity and lethality of the disease in the initial days of the outbreak, a charge that Beijing denies. The war of words between the two has paralysed the UN Security Council which has not been able to come out with a statement on the pandemic. The US has also said it would not be giving funds to the World Health Organisation that seemed to under report the severity of the pandemic seemingly at the behest of China. Since its emergence in China in December, covid-19 has so far sickened almost 3.7 million people and killed 258,000 worldwide.

“The Prime Minister (Modi) recalled the close ties between India and Ethiopia and the excellent development partnership between the two nations," a statement from the Indian foreign ministry said about the conversation between the two leaders.

“The two leaders discussed the domestic, regional and global challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed solidarity with each other during the health crisis."

Modi “assured Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali of Indian support to Ethiopia, for ensuring supplies of essential medicines and ameliorating the economic impact of the pandemic,"it said.

In his speech to NAM leaders on Monday, Modi said that India had so far cleared the dispatch of medicines –the anti-malarial hydroxycholoroquine and paracetamol – to 123 countries including 59 countries of the NAM grouping. Many of these countries were in Africa.

Separately, foreign minister S. Jaishankar spoke to his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin on Wednesday.

“Welcomed hearing from friendly and brotherly FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin of #Tajikistan. Discussed our medical cooperation in response to the #CoronaVirus challenge. Also reviewed other aspects of our bilateral ties," Jaishankar later said in a post on Twitter.

Share Via