Modi in France: PM Modi dials Amit Shah, enquires about flood situation in Delhi

As river Yamuna continues to flow at its all-time high level mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his France visit, enquired Delhi's flood-like situation from Home Minister Amit Shah on a telephonic conversation.

During their conversation, Home Minister Amit Shah briefed PM Modi Narendra Modi about the flood-like situation and told him that the water level in the Yamuna is expected to come down in the next 24 hours.

In a tweet, the home minister's office said, "PM @narendramodi ji spoke to Union Home Minister @AmitShah over the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi because of the rising water level of the Yamuna river.

Amit Shah along with Delhi Lt Governor, briefed PM Modi that the water level is likely to recede in the next twenty four hours, and they are keeping a close watch on the situation along with the Lt Governor of Delhi. Moreover, a sufficient number of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams have been deployed to conduct rescue and relief operations and help the people in need.

Also Read: Indian Railways provides additional stoppages to THESE trains going towards South India. Details here

It is worth noting that water from the raging Yamuna river entered into many parts of Delhi causing severe flooding on Thursday. The flood-like situation threw normal life out of gear and prompted authorities to close all schools and colleges till July 16. Entry of heavy goods vehicles engaged in non-essential services was also banned. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took note of the situation in Delhi from France, where he will be attending the Bastille Day celebration on Friday.

PM Modi on two-day France visit

During his ongoing visit, PM Modi made some key announcement to boost ties between India and France. In the recent announcements, PM Modi allowed the five-year student visa to Indian sudents after completing their education in France. Soon, Indians would be able to use UPI for making payments in France. Announcement of opening a new consulate was also made by the Prime Minister on Thursday.

PM Modi was also conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian and military honour by French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace, France on Thursday.

With this, he joined the rainks of other prominent world leaders like former president of South Africa Nelson Mandela, King Charles - the then Prince of Wales, former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, Boutros Boutros-Ghali, former Secretary General of the United Nations, etc, to be honoured with the title.