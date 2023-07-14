Modi in France: PM Modi dials Amit Shah, enquires about flood situation in Delhi

Modi in France: PM Modi dials Amit Shah, enquires about flood situation in Delhi2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 10:12 AM IST
PM Modi called Home Minister Amit Shah from France to enquire about the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi. Shah briefed him that water levels are expected to recede in the next 24 hours
As river Yamuna continues to flow at its all-time high level mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his France visit, enquired Delhi's flood-like situation from Home Minister Amit Shah on a telephonic conversation.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×