NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his greetings to Israel’s new prime minister Naftali Bennett, whose coalition secured a victory in the Israeli parliament over the weekend, bringing down the curtains on outgoing prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year run in office.

“Excellency @naftalibennett congratulations on becoming the Prime Minister of Israel. As we celebrate 30 years of the upgradation of diplomatic relations next year, I look forward to meeting you and deepening the strategic partnership between our two countries. @IsraeliPM," Modi said in a Twitter post on Monday morning.

Under the coalition deal struck with centrist Yair Lapid, 57, a popular former television host, Bennett, a 49-year-old orthodox Jew and high-tech millionaire, will occupy the prime minister’s post till 2023 after which Lapid will take over. Bennett’s far-right Yamina party had won only six of parliament's 120 seats in the last election and his rise to the post of the prime minister is being described as a political jaw-dropper. Bennett teamed up with Lapid and others after spurning an offer to join hands with outgoing prime minister Netanyahu.

On Monday, Modi also had a message for Netanyahu, who is known to call him “My good friend Bibi" in his circle.

“As you complete your successful tenure as the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, I convey my profound gratitude for your leadership and personal attention to India-Israel strategic partnership @netanyahu," Modi said in his post.

It was during Netanyahu’s stint as prime minister that India and Israel celebrated 25 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2017. Modi paid a standalone visit to Israel in July 2017, bringing to an end India’s delicate balancing of its ties with Israel and Palestine and setting two relationships on parallel tracks. The close bond of friendship between the two leaders was in evidence as Netanyahu accompanied Modi on all his engagements for the duration of his visit. Netanyahu also paid a return visit to India in January 2018. During the past year, Modi and Netanyahu were in touch with each and spoke on the phone several times.

Ties between India and Israel have grown dramatically since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992 with defence and security partnership being the centerpiece of the relationship. India has also profited from Israeli agricultural techniques like drip irrigation.

