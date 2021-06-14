Modi greets Israel’s new PM Naftali Bennett, looks forward to deepening ties

It was during Netanyahu’s stint as prime minister that India and Israel celebrated 25 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2017. Modi paid a standalone visit to Israel in July 2017, bringing to an end India’s delicate balancing of its ties with Israel and Palestine and setting two relationships on parallel tracks. The close bond of friendship between the two leaders was in evidence as Netanyahu accompanied Modi on all his engagements for the duration of his visit. Netanyahu also paid a return visit to India in January 2018. During the past year, Modi and Netanyahu were in touch with each and spoke on the phone several times.