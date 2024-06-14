Modi hails ’productive’ meeting with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky on sidelines of G7 Summit — What did they discuss?

Modi described his meeting with Zelenskyy as very productive, expressing India's eagerness to strengthen bilateral relations with Ukraine.

PTI
First Published05:16 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Apulia on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Apulia on Friday. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting that India believes in a "human-centric" approach and that the way to peace is through "dialogue and diplomacy".

Modi met Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Italy's Apulia region.

The prime minister described the meeting with the Ukrainian president as "very productive" and said India is eager to "further cement" bilateral relations with Ukraine.

"Had a very productive meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. India is eager to further cement bilateral relations with Ukraine," Modi said on 'X'.

"Regarding the ongoing hostilities, reiterated that India believes in a human-centric approach and believes that the way to peace is through dialogue and diplomacy," he said.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the two leaders reviewed bilateral relationship and exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine.

"Furthering India-Ukraine partnership! PM @narendramodi met President @ZelenskyyUa of Ukraine on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy," he said on 'X'.

"The leaders reviewed bilateral relationship and exchanged views on situation in Ukraine. PM conveyed that India continues to encourage peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra were part of Modi's delegation at the talks.

It is learnt that Zelenskyy briefed Modi on various aspects of the conflict.

Modi had met Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the previous G7 summit in Hiroshima in May last year as well.

India has been maintaining that the conflict in Ukraine must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

The meeting between Modi and Zelenskyy came ahead of the Swiss Peace Summit.

India on Wednesday said it will participate in the upcoming peace summit on the Ukraine conflict at an "appropriate level".

The Peace Summit will take place at Bürgenstock in Lucerne on June 15 and 16. Switzerland has invited Prime Minister Modi to attend it.

However, it is learnt that a senior diplomat will represent India at the summit.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsworldModi hails ’productive’ meeting with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky on sidelines of G7 Summit — What did they discuss?

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,229.00-212.00
    Chennai
    73,658.00288.00
    Delhi
    73,444.00289.00
    Kolkata
    73,229.00432.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue