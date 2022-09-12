Modi heads to SCO meet: What role does the organisation play in global affairs?

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation began as a grouping of the Russian Federation, Central Asian republics and China in the late 1990s. Back then, it was intended to function as a minilateral body that would build trust and reduce tensions between these erstwhile rivals in the aftermath of the end of the Cold War. The SCO as it stands today was founded in 2001 and India joined the grouping in 2017 along with Pakistan.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}