Modi in Ukraine: Why is PM taking ’Force One’ train to Kyiv instead of flight?

  • With PM Modi taking this train route over flight, people are curious as to what made PM Modi opt for this.

Livemint
Updated22 Aug 2024, 11:03 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Rzeszow (Poland), in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Rzeszow (Poland), in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to take a 20-hour overnight train journey on 23 August to reach from Poland to Ukraine in his official visit.

PM Modi's choice of taking the special train — Train Force One — to reach the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is seen as a bold move, especially considering the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Earlier on Monday, the MEA had said, “PM Narendra Modi will undertake an official visit to Ukraine later this week on Friday, August 23, on the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.”

Also Read | PM Modi’s Ukraine visit signals shift to ‘multi-alignment’ in multipolar world

This will be the first visit by any Indian prime minister to Ukraine in more than 30 years since New Delhi established its diplomatic relations with the second-largest European country after Russia.

Now, with PM Modi taking this train route over flight, people are curious as to what made PM Modi opt for this.

Why train — Train Force One?

The 'Train Force One' is considered one of the most luxurious trains in the world. But, this is not the main reason for PM Modi taking the train route.

According to details, all the airports in Ukraine are closed due to the Russia-Ukraine war, and the train route is considered a safe option.

Also Read | PM Modi bats for ‘dialogue and diplomacy’ in Poland, ahead of Ukraine visit

As per Indian time, PM Modi will leave for Kyiv on Thursday evening. He will meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and it is speculated that both leaders may sign important defence deals.

Others who took this train?

Before PM Modi, US President Joe Biden travelled to Ukraine by this special train, reported News18. Also, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in 2022 travelled to Ukraine by this train.

Also Read | PM Modi’s visit to Poland: European Parliament member calls it ‘very important’

Train Force One: Features

Built in 2014 for tourists in Crimea, the Train Force One appears like a high-end hotel on wheels. It is equipped with a large table for important meetings, a plush sofa and a wall-mounted TV.

On safety aspects too, the trains is equipped to protect its VIP passengers. It has armored windows, secured communication systems and built to handle the most challenging scenarios. Adding on surveillance systems, a secure communication network and a dedicated team of security personnel is present on this train.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 11:03 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldModi in Ukraine: Why is PM taking ’Force One’ train to Kyiv instead of flight?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    234.00
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -2.2 (-0.93%)

    Bandhan Bank

    205.45
    03:51 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    1.65 (0.81%)

    Tata Steel

    154.10
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    2.2 (1.45%)

    Bharat Electronics

    304.55
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -0.85 (-0.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kalyan Jewellers India

    597.45
    03:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.3 (8.99%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    689.40
    03:46 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.2 (7.69%)

    Archean Chemical Industries

    821.30
    03:47 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    58.35 (7.65%)

    Raymond

    2,024.80
    03:58 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    135.05 (7.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,799.00-160.00
      Chennai
      73,440.00-591.00
      Delhi
      73,369.0057.00
      Kolkata
      73,655.00-17.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L-0.06
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue