Modi in Ukraine: Why is PM taking ’Force One’ train to Kyiv instead of flight?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to take a 20-hour overnight train journey on 23 August to reach from Poland to Ukraine in his official visit.

PM Modi's choice of taking the special train — Train Force One — to reach the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is seen as a bold move, especially considering the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Earlier on Monday, the MEA had said, “PM Narendra Modi will undertake an official visit to Ukraine later this week on Friday, August 23, on the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.”

This will be the first visit by any Indian prime minister to Ukraine in more than 30 years since New Delhi established its diplomatic relations with the second-largest European country after Russia.

Now, with PM Modi taking this train route over flight, people are curious as to what made PM Modi opt for this.

Why train — Train Force One? The 'Train Force One' is considered one of the most luxurious trains in the world. But, this is not the main reason for PM Modi taking the train route.

According to details, all the airports in Ukraine are closed due to the Russia-Ukraine war, and the train route is considered a safe option.

As per Indian time, PM Modi will leave for Kyiv on Thursday evening. He will meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and it is speculated that both leaders may sign important defence deals.

Others who took this train? Before PM Modi, US President Joe Biden travelled to Ukraine by this special train, reported News18. Also, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in 2022 travelled to Ukraine by this train.

Train Force One: Features Built in 2014 for tourists in Crimea, the Train Force One appears like a high-end hotel on wheels. It is equipped with a large table for important meetings, a plush sofa and a wall-mounted TV.