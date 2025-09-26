Modi and Putin on the phone talking Ukraine ‘strategy’ and US tariffs? NATO's Mark Rutte makes big claim

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte made a big claim that the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US on India has been effective, leading India to call Russia and seek clarification on its future strategy.

NATO's chief stated that the 50 per cent tariff imposed on India “immediately affects Russia.”

He explained, “That (50 per cent tariff) means that Delhi is now on the phone with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and Narendra Modi asking him, ‘Hey, I supported you, but could you again explain to me this strategy because I have now been hit with this 50 per cent tariff by the United States. ’”

He added that while Trump is following through on his policies, “we are not happy that so far we have not been able to end the war,” during an interview with CNN.

The NATO chief remarked that Putin is not achieving the progress he desires, pointing to long lines at gasoline stations as a sign of Ukraine’s success in targeting oil refineries. “He is not in a good place. President Trump feels that and is putting pressure on Putin – ‘Come to the table’,” he added.

Last month, Trump doubled the tariff on Indian goods to 50% as punishment for New Delhi's Russian energy purchases. However, he has held back from imposing similar tariffs on China.

Last week, Trump offered hope that trade issues with India could be resolved.

“I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

What did PM Modi say about Putin? Resisting US pressure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has strong ties with Russia. Speaking at the inauguration of an international trade show in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, he stated, “With Russia as a partner, we are strengthening a time-tested partnership.”

New Delhi has sustained a robust and enduring partnership with Russia for over seven decades, working closely together in critical sectors including space, nuclear energy, and defence.

India has stated that it will continue purchasing Russian energy as long as it remains financially viable. So far, neither state-run nor private refiners have received any government orders to reduce imports, Bloomberg reported.

During trade talks with the US, Indian officials have indicated that any substantial cut in Russian oil imports would require Washington to permit crude purchases from other sanctioned suppliers like Iran and Venezuela.

Additionally, India’s trade minister has expressed interest in increasing oil and gas imports from the US, a move that could help narrow the trade deficit between the two countries—an important issue for the Trump administration.

Is Trump frustrated? Trump campaigned on ending Russia's war on his very first day back in office, but that goal has been thwarted by Putin, who has refused to engage in face-to-face negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and repeatedly ignored US deadlines for a ceasefire, instead escalating air attacks to try and secure a battlefield victory.

While increasingly frustrated with Putin, Trump has also ramped up pressure on his allies, urging them to stop importing energy from Moscow and pushing for new, hefty tariffs on India and China, two of Russia’s biggest energy buyers.

Meanwhile, Europe, which must seek alternative energy sources, relies heavily on fuel imported from countries like India and Turkey, which buy Russian crude, process it, and then export it elsewhere.

Trump asked EU to impose 100% tariff on India. Got ignored Earlier, Trump had urged the European Union (EU) to impose tariffs as high as 100% on China and India to pressure Putin into ending the war in Ukraine. Both China and India are important purchasers of Russian oil, which supports Russia's economy and military efforts. While the EU has committed to reducing its reliance on Russian energy, about 19% of its natural gas imports still come from Russia.

Earlier in August, while opening its market for Indian exports, the Russian Embassy said, “If the West criticises you, it means you are doing everything right...We don't expect that to happen (India to stop buying oil from India). We know about the challenging circumstances for India. This is the true strategic partnership we are enjoying. Whatever happens, even during challenges, we are committed to removing any problems.”

Russian forces occupy around 20% of Ukraine and the fighting rages in the east of the country more than 3-1/2 years since the full-scale invasion.