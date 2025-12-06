‘Modi is going to do what is best for…’: African American singer Mary Millben reacts to Putin's India visit

African American singer Mary Millben, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “the most influential and important leader in geopolitics today,” according to IANS.

She further hailed PM Modi's management of the recent New Delhi summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and encouraged the United States to recalibrate its approach toward India.

In an interview with IANS, Millben said the Modi-Putin talks demonstrated a strong and longstanding partnership between the two nations, highlighting it as part of India's growing global influence. Millben said, "PM Modi handled the meeting with characteristic strategic discipline, particularly on areas such as energy and defence. The Prime Minister was... diplomatic and strategic with his words," she observed, contrasting that with Putin's stronger focus on oil and defence cooperation."

The 23rd Russia-India Summit comes at a pivotal moment as the U.S. pushes for a Ukraine peace deal while seeking global cooperation. It will test New Delhi’s efforts to balance relations with Moscow and Washington as the nearly four-year war in Ukraine grinds on.

Millben noted that, from both leaders' perspectives, the meeting was highly successful and reflected a robust India-Russia relationship, comparable to the deep ties India maintains with the United States, the report stated.

Putin was received by Modi at an airport in New Delhi on Thursday. The Indian leader gave Putin a bear hug and a tight handshake with the gusto of an old friend.

But, she said, PM Modi's approach was rooted in national interest. “At the end of the day, the Prime Minister is going to do what is best for India... Every leader's going to look at what is strategically best for their country.”

Also Read | India, Russia agree to resolve investor concerns in oil and gas projects

Earlier, PM Modi stated that India and Russia will push for the early finalisation of a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union. He also revealed that India will soon begin offering free electronic visas to Russian tourists and tour groups.

The Prime Minister emphasised that energy security has been a cornerstone of India-Russia relations, supported by decades of cooperation in the civil nuclear energy sector. He added that these partnerships will persist, along with expanded collaboration in clean energy, shipbuilding, fertilisers, and labour mobility.

India is keen to increase exports of pharmaceuticals, agriculture and textiles to Russia and is seeking the removal of non-tariff barriers. New Delhi is also seeking long-term supplies of fertilisers from Moscow.

Also Read | EAM Jaishankar opens up on key diplomatic issues at HTLS 2025

Another key area where the two countries hope to finalise an agreement is the safety and regulation of skilled Indian migrant workers in Russia.

Putin last visited India in 2021. Modi was in Moscow last year, and the two leaders briefly met in September in China during a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.