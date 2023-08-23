Modi offers five-point cooperation plan to BRICS countries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday proposed five points for further cooperation between BRICS countries during his remarks at a plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first area of cooperation suggested by the Prime Minister was in space.

"We are already working on the BRICS satellite constellation. Taking it a step further, we can consider creating a BRICS Space Exploration Consortium. Under this, we can work for global good in areas like space research, weather monitoring," reads a release of the PM's remarks.

Cooperation in education and skill development was the second suggested area.

“In India, we have created DIKSHA i.e. Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing platform to provide education to the children of remote and rural areas," the same press release reads.

Modi also highlighted India's work on setting up innovation labs in schools and using AI platforms like Bhashini to combat language barriers.

He also spotlighted India’s digital public infrastructure platforms. “In this context, we will be happy to share all these platforms developed in India with BRICS partners," said Modi.

The third suggested area was skills mapping to identify each country’s unique strength to strengthen cooperation.

"My fourth suggestion is regarding big cats. A large number of big cats of different species are found in all the five countries of BRICS. Under the International Big Cat Alliance, we can make joint efforts for their protection," he added.

His fifth suggestion was in the field of traditional medicine, where the Prime Minister suggested the creation of a repository of traditional medicine.

Prime Minister Modi is in Johannesburg for the 15th BRICS Summit. The event is also attended by President Xi Jinping of China, President Lula da Silva of Brazil and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Russia is represented by foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.