Modi releases support funds to the tune of Rs1,625 crore to over 4 lakh SHGs

The Prime Minister urged the self help group to link their efforts of nation building with Amrit Mahotsav also. He said that with the collective power of more than 8 crore sisters and daughters, Amrit Mahotsav would be taken to new heights. He asked them to think about how they can cooperate with the spirit of service. He cited examples like running a campaign on nutritional awareness for women, running a campaign to administer COVID-19 vaccines, cleanliness and water conservation in their villages, etc. He asked the women in self help groups to visit a nearby dairy plant, gobar plant, solar plant and learn best practices from it.

