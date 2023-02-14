Modi speaks to Joe Biden over phone after Air India-Boeing deal

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden and expresses satisfaction at the deepening of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Biden expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which has resulted in robust growth in all domains," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

They welcomed the announcement of a landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new employment opportunities in both countries.

According to the PMO, the prime minister invited Boeing and other US companies to make use of the opportunities arising due to the expanding civil aviation sector in India.

"The two leaders welcomed the first meeting of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) held recently in Washington, and expressed a keen desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in space, semi-conductors, supply chains, defence co-production and co-development and knowledge and innovation ecosystems," it added.

They agreed to bolster the vibrant people-to-people ties between the two countries, which have been mutually beneficial.

The leaders agreed to remain in contact during India’s ongoing G20 Presidency to ensure its success.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi participated in a video call with France President Emmanuel Macron, attended by Tata Group's Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson and Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury.

Air India and Airbus have signed a contract for the supply of 250 aircraft, 210 single-aisle A320neos and 40 widebody A350s to Air India.

This commercial partnership between these two players of the aviation sector also displays the strength of the India-France Strategic Partnership, which marks its 25th anniversary this year.

In his address, the prime minister highlighted the rapid expansion and growth of the civil aviation market in India which will give impetus to greater connectivity between India and the rest of the world, and will in turn encourage tourism and business in India.

Complimenting the strong presence of French companies in India, the prime minister also recalled the recent decision by French aerospace engine manufacturer SAFRAN to set up its largest MRO facility in India to service aircraft engines for both Indian and international carriers.

PM Modi thanked President Macron for his partnership in taking the India-France relationship forward and looked forward to working with him under India’s G20 Presidency.