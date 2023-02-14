Modi speaks to Joe Biden over phone after Air India-Boeing deal
- Modi and Biden expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership, which has resulted in robust growth in all domains, the PMO said
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden and expresses satisfaction at the deepening of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
