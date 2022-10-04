Modi speaks with Ukraine President Zelenskyy1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 07:39 PM IST
According to the PMO, Modi emphasized the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.