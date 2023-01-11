Modi talks to Israeli counterpart Netanyahu on phone, invites him to visit India

NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, spoke on telephone with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and reviewed all areas of cooperation between the two countries.
PM Modi also reiterated his congratulations to Benjamin Netanyahu on his appointment as the Israeli prime minister for a sixth time, and wished him a very successful tenure.
The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the rapid progress in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in recent years, and agreed on the potential for further strengthening strategic cooperation in a variety of areas.
“Was a pleasure to speak with my good friend, @netanyahu. Congratulated him for his impressive election win and for becoming Prime Minister for a record sixth time. Delighted that we will have another chance to advance the India-Israel Strategic Partnership together," tweeted Modi.
During the talks, Modi invited Netanyahu to visit India at an early date, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office.
The relation between India and Israel have been on an upswing in the last few years in a range of sectors, including defence, agriculture and water.
The 73-year-old Netanyahu has been Israel’s longest-serving Prime Minister, and he was sworn in for the sixth time with the support of 63 lawmakers in the 120-member Knesset (Israeli parliament), while 54 lawmakers voted against his government.
