Modi to speak on environment, health, climate change and food security at G7 Summit

- Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak on Environment, Energy, Climate, Food Security, Health, Gender Equality and Democracy at G7 Summit happening from 26-27 July in Germany.
Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany has invited Modi to Schloss Elmau for the G7 Summit under the German Presidency
“During the Summit, Prime Minister is expected to speak in two sessions that include environment, energy, climate, food security, health, gender equality and democracy. In an effort to strengthen international collaboration on these important issues, other democracies such as Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa have also been invited," said a statement by Ministry of External Affairs.
Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries," said a statement.
The invitation to G7 Summit is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany. Prime Minister’s last visit to Germany was on 2 May 2022 for the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).
After attending the G7 Summit, Prime Minister will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 28 June to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler.
PM will also take the opportunity to congratulate H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. Prime Minister will depart from UAE the same night on June 28, said the statement.
