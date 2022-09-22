Modi to Visit Japan for funeral of Shinzo Abe

Modi to Visit Japan for funeral of Shinzo Abe1 min read . 10:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head to Tokyo later this month for the state funeral of former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe. The visit will take place on September 27, 2022. Modi is also expected to meet with Japan’s incumbent Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Other major world leaders like Canada’s Justin Trudeau, Australia’s Anthony Albanese, Vice President Kamala Harris of the United States and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien-Loong will be attending.
Former Prime Minister Abe was assassinated by a gunman during a campaign event in the city of Nara on July 8, 2022.
As Prime Minister Modi prepares to leave for Tokyo, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi pointed to the friendly relations between India and Japan as well as the personal connect between the two leaders.
Prime Ministers Modi and Abe had presided over a period of unprecedented closeness in the bilateral relationship. India-Japan ties were upgraded to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership during their tenures. Defence cooperation was deepened, Japanese investments and aid flows in India remained strong and political ties were elevated through mechanisms like the 2+2 Ministerial Summit.
When queried about the Prime Minister’s schedule for bilateral meetings during his time in Japan, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs mentioned that the schedule was yet undecided.
