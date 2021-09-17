NEW DELHI : The recent chain of events in Afghanistan has underlined the challenge posed by radicalisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, urging the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to come up with a common template to fight the problem.

In his speech, delivered via video link to the SCO meet hosted by Tajikistan, Modi said radicalisation was posing a major challenge to peace and security and exacerbating the trust deficit in the region.

The SCO comprises eight members: China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017. The grouping was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan and is viewed as a counterweight to the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

During the virtual address, Modi also called for strengthening connectivity between the landlocked Central Asia and India, making a strong case for greater trade between the two. Central Asian countries could unlock their vast economic potential by connecting with India through Iran’s Chabahar port, the prime minister said.

Modi, however, added the caveat that all connectivity initiatives should be consultative, transparent and implemented with due respect to the territorial integrity of all countries. The warning has to be seen against the backdrop of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that Beijing has been using to increase its influence in Central Asia and other parts of the world. One strand of the BRI, the China-Pakistan-Economic Corridor or CPEC runs through the portion of Kashmir under Pakistani control. India views this as a violation of its sovereignty. New Delhi has also been wary of the BRI given that it is seen to saddle countries signing up for it with unviable debts and not conforming to environmental standards.

In his speech, Modi recalled that Sufism was an integral part of the cultural heritage of Central Asia, and added that on the basis of this historical heritage, the SCO should develop a common template to fight radicalisation and extremism.

"The 20th anniversary of the SCO is also a suitable occasion to think about the future of the SCO. I believe that the biggest challenges in this area are related to peace, security and trust deficit and the root cause of these problems is increasing radicalisation," Modi said.

The recent developments in Afghanistan have made this challenge more apparent and the SCO should take the initiative on this issue, he said.

"If we look at history, we will find that the region of Central Asia has been a bastion of moderate and progressive cultures and values. Traditions like Sufism have flourished here over the centuries and spread throughout the region and the world," the prime minister said. "We can still see their influence in the cultural heritage of this region. On the basis of this historical heritage of Central Asia, SCO should develop a common template to fight radicalisation and extremism," he said.

The prime minister said the vast economic potential of the region had remained untapped due to radicalisation and insecurity.

"We believe that landlocked Central Asian countries can benefit immensely by connecting with India's vast market. Unfortunately, many connectivity options are not open to them today due to lack of mutual trust," Modi said.

"Our investment in Iran's Chabahar port and our efforts towards the International North-South Corridor are driven by this reality," he said referring to the port India was developing in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province. Modi, however, added that all connectivity initiatives should be “consultative, transparent and participatory to ensure mutual trust."

“Based on these principles, the SCO should develop suitable norms for connectivity projects in the region," Modi said.

"With this, we will be able to restore the traditional connectivity of this region and only then connectivity projects will work to connect us, not to increase the distance between us. For this effort, India is ready to make any contribution from its side," he said.

