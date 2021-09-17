Modi urges SCO to come up with template to fight radicalisation

Modi, however, added the caveat that all connectivity initiatives should be consultative, transparent and implemented with due respect to the territorial integrity of all countries. The warning has to be seen against the backdrop of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that Beijing has been using to increase its influence in Central Asia and other parts of the world. One strand of the BRI, the China-Pakistan-Economic Corridor or CPEC runs through the portion of Kashmir under Pakistani control. India views this as a violation of its sovereignty. New Delhi has also been wary of the BRI given that it is seen to saddle countries signing up for it with unviable debts and not conforming to environmental standards.

