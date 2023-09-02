Mohamed Al-Fayed, billionaire former Harrods owner, dies at 942 min read 02 Sep 2023, 03:52 PM IST
After his son and Diana were killed in a car accident in 1997, Al-Fayed repeatedly insulted the British royal family
Mohamed Al-Fayed, the outspoken Egyptian tycoon who turned around the fortunes of two iconic London institutions—Harrods department store and Fulham Football Club—and waged a war of words with the British royal family after his son was killed in a car accident alongside Diana, Princess of Wales, has passed away at 94, CNN reported citing a statement from his family.