‘Moldova will be next Ukraine’: Govt collapses amid economic turmoil, Russian 'threats'
Moldova's pro-Western government resigned on Friday after a turbulent 18 months in power marked by economic turmoil and the spillover effects of Russia's war in neighbouring Ukraine.
As the Ukraine war rages on, tiny Moldova has found itself at the centre of diplomatic intrigue, facing the spillover effects of Russia's war with its neighbour. The country's pro-Western government resigned on Friday after a turbulent 18 months in power marked by economic turmoil and the effects of the war. President Maia Sandu has nominated former interior minister Dorin Recean as Prime Minister's Natalia Gavrilita's replacement.
