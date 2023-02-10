As the Ukraine war rages on, tiny Moldova has found itself at the centre of diplomatic intrigue, facing the spillover effects of Russia's war with its neighbour. The country's pro-Western government resigned on Friday after a turbulent 18 months in power marked by economic turmoil and the effects of the war. President Maia Sandu has nominated former interior minister Dorin Recean as Prime Minister's Natalia Gavrilita's replacement.

The development also came mere days after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested that Moldova was the West's new 'anti-Russia project' and could meet a similar fate as Ukraine.

“They have set sights on the Republic of Moldova to have the role of the next Ukraine," he declared in an interview for Russian state television.

The former Soviet republic of 2.5 million people borders Ukraine and NATO and EU member Romania, and has Russian troops stationed in the breakaway region of Transdniestria. The country's aspiration to join the European Union has left Russia bristling, with several not-quite-subtle ‘threats’ being levelled against the small country.

Tensions rose further this week as officials claimed that a Russian missile had violated Moldovan airspace before hitting Ukraine. Chisinau had summoned Russia's ambassador to protest.

The foreign ministry has condemned "the latest unfriendly actions and statements against Moldova" and said they were "absolutely unacceptable."

In June last year, EU leaders had agreed to a 'candidate status' for Ukraine and Moldova. The government had been mapping out reforms to accelerate accession to the 27-nation bloc and working on diversifying its energy supply.

But Moldova faces soaring inflation and has struggled to cope with an influx of Ukrainian refugees. Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities has also triggered massive power cuts over the past year. As the war rages on, Moldova has struggled to end its reliance on Russian gas, with elevated prices in turn provoking protests.

The agitation - led by exiled opposition politician Ilan Sho's party - had called fo Sandu to resign last year. This had been the most serious political challenge she faced following a landslide election win in 2020 on a pro-European and anti-corruption platform.

