Moment when Dubai was hit by Iran and how air defense systems responded — Watch video

Major Middle East regions including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Manama, Doha, Riyadh, and Amman, experienced multiple loud explosions following a joint strike by the United States and Israel aimed at Iran, according to regional reports. One civilian was also reported killed in Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

The UAE Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that the country was attacked with Iranian ballistic missiles, while its air defense systems responded and intercepted multiple missiles. Authorities also handled the fall of missile debris in a residential area, resulting in some material damage, ANI reported.

Also Read | Dubai news live updates: Explosion at Dubai landmark The Palm

Viral videos on social media captured smoke and flames outside a Dubai hotel.

Watch video –

Footage on social media indicates a fire near the entrance of a renowned Dubai hotel, triggered reportedly due to an Iranian air attack, as Tehran conducts retaliatory strikes in response to a series of US and Israeli attacks.

Advertisement

According to The Independent, a video emerged showing a projectile striking outside the Fairmont The Palm hotel in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah area.

Meanwhile, several reports indicate an evacuation at the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. The Sunday Guardian reports that authorities evacuated visitors and staff after nearby missile activity and explosions.

The police sealed off nearby streets and advised residents to remain calm while investigations were ongoing, the report added.

Also Read | Burj Khalifa evacuated amid Iranian attack, say reports

Flight operations halted With heightened tensions in the Middle East, Dubai International Airport—the world’s busiest international travel hub, ceased operations, and air defense fire was observed over the Gulf nation.

Dubai Airport, in a statement, announced that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) are suspended until further notice.

Advertisement

“Dubai Airports confirms that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates regarding their flights. We appreciate the cooperation of our guests. Further updates will be provided as we continue to monitor the situation,” the statement read.