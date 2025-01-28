French President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled plans for a significant renovation of the Louvre Museum, Paris, which will include a dedicated room for the iconic Mona Lisa.

The renovation aims to address overcrowding and outdated facilities at the museum, Macron confirmed on Tuesday, held in the very room where the Mona Lisa is displayed.

New features and expansion plans The ambitious renovation project will involve a new entrance near the River Seine and the creation of underground rooms. However, Macron did not disclose the exact cost of the overhaul, which is expected to run into the hundreds of millions of euros.

The work will take years to complete, as it focuses on modernising the museum to improve visitor experience and preserve its artworks.

Concerns over current museum conditions Macron’s announcement follows concerns raised by Louvre Director Laurence des Cars about the museum's deteriorating conditions. In a letter to Culture Minister Rachida Dati earlier this month, des Cars highlighted the “very poor condition” of some areas of the museum. She noted that the Louvre is facing "obsolescence," with water leaks, temperature fluctuations, and other issues threatening the preservation of the museum's collection.

Outdated facilities and noise issues One of the key concerns raised by des Cars is the outdated pyramid entrance, which was unveiled in 1989 as part of former President François Mitterrand's renovation plan. The pyramid no longer meets modern standards, with inadequate insulation and noise issues that make the space uncomfortable for visitors and staff alike. Also, the museum suffers from a lack of food offerings and restroom facilities.

Other museum renovations and cost breakdown This renovation of the Louvre comes in the wake of the Pompidou Center’s planned closure for a five-year renovation, which will cost an estimated 262 million euros ($273 million).

The Louvre’s budget is split between state funding, which covers half of it including the salaries of 2,200 employees, and private funds sourced from ticket sales, restaurants, shops, special events, and international partnerships. Notably, the UAE has contributed funding for the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum.