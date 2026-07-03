Monaco blast: Authorities issue arrest warrant, seek Interpol notice for suspect

Authorities investigating the parcel bomb explosion in Monaco issued an arrest warrant on Thursday for the person suspected of orchestrating the attack. They also requested an Interpol red notice, widening the search beyond the tiny Mediterranean principality, according to Reuters.

The announcement came three days after a parcel bomb exploded in Monaco, injuring three people. Investigators believe the blast was a targeted attack on a Ukrainian-born oligarch, rather than a random incident.

An Interpol red notice asks police agencies around the world to locate and provisionally arrest a suspect pending extradition or other legal action. It is not an international arrest warrant and does not compel countries to make an arrest.

French media, cited by Reuters, reported that the main suspect is a woman believed to be outside both Monaco and neighbouring France. Authorities have not confirmed her identity or nationality and said more details about the investigation would be shared later on Friday.

Suspect believed to have fled into France The explosion took place on Monday evening in Monaco, one of the world's wealthiest and smallest countries. While officials have not publicly identified the intended target, investigators believe the parcel bomb was meant for a Ukrainian-born businessman, Reuters reported.

Following the blast, officials believe the suspect escaped on foot into France. Monaco shares an open border with France, with no routine border controls between the two countries, allowing people to move freely across the frontier.

The ease of crossing the border has complicated the investigation, prompting authorities to expand the search internationally through Interpol. French and Monegasque investigators are now working together to trace the suspect's movements and establish the motive behind the attack.

So far, officials have disclosed few details about the explosive device or the circumstances surrounding its delivery. They have also not said whether they believe anyone else was involved in planning or carrying out the bombing.

Explosion prompts cross-border investigation Known for its luxury casinos, Formula One Grand Prix and affluent residents, Monaco is generally regarded as one of Europe's safest destinations. Violent incidents of this nature are rare, making Monday's explosion particularly unusual.

According to Reuters, authorities have remained tight-lipped about several aspects of the investigation, including the identity of the suspected target and whether the attack may have been linked to personal, business or geopolitical motives.

The decision to seek an Interpol red notice marks a significant escalation in the search for the suspect, allowing police forces across Interpol's member countries to identify and provisionally detain the individual if located.