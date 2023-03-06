Bare Minimum Mondays, a trend that sounds quite a bit like quiet quitting but isn't quiet quitting after all. The Coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown changed what we understood as workplace, forever.

The pandemic introduced work places to concepts like Work from home, moonlighting, quiet quitting, and mass resignation. To add to the trends, a recent ‘way to avoid getting completely burnt out’ is 'Bare Minimum Mondays.

Employees hating to get up and go for work on Mondays, found itself termed as Monday Blues. This led to people thinking about the eve of Monday or what came to be known as “Sunday Scaries". The Sunday evening would be the anxiety employees would feel to make it to work on Mondays.

In a 2021 poll by YouGov, 58% of the 4,000 people surveyed responded that Monday was their least favorite day of the week.

TikToker and start-up founder Marisa Jo Mayes popularised the term- Bare Minimum Mondays, wherein an employee ‘show up to work to only do the bare minimum on a Monday, often starting the day late after a productive morning of self-care rituals’ according to Fortune.

The off-shoot of Monday Blues aims to increase employee productivity and better the employer-employee equation.

Marisa Jo describes the Bare Minimum Mondays as a way for her to quell the work pressure and hold herself accountable to “completing the least amount of work necessary to get by that day."

In the video, the user describes her habits to slow down on Mondays and do things that make her feel better. "Nothing extra, no overachieving," she says in the video. Furthermore, she explains the trend as "rejection of all the pressure I felt on Sunday and Monday" and choosing to put personal well-being before productivity rather than falling for the hustle culture.

"I had to tell myself to do the bare minimum in order to not make myself sick over how productive I was being," she adds in the video.

The prolonged lockdown and the eventual rise of Work From Home also broke the boundary between a home and a office, leading to employee burnout. The sudden shift, while providing comfort also saw many employees overwork, burn out, and quit their jobs in droves, marking the Great Resignation.

Even though much of business began trickling back to normal in 2022, Jill Cotton, a career trends expert at Glassdoor, pointed out that burnout hit record numbers last year.

This means that despite all the changes, despite more flexibility, more remote work, we’re not getting that work-life balance right," Fortune quoted Cotton.