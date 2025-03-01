Monday Deadline! US govt workers get second ‘what did you do last week’ email

Federal employees are receiving a new email demanding they justify their recent work. The move, backed by Donald Trump and Elon Musk, aims to hold the government workforce accountable. Originally expected to go out Saturday, the new request began landing in the inboxes of some employees late Friday

The first email, which was distributed a week ago, asked employees “what did you do last week?” and prompted them to list five tasks that they completed. Musk, whose Department of Government Efficiency has been empowered by Trump with a mission to downsize agencies and eliminate thousands of federal jobs, said anyone who didn't respond would be fired. Many agencies, meanwhile, told their workforces not to respond or issued conflicting guidance.

What did the new email said? The second email, sent via individual agencies instead of the Office of Personnel Management, aimed to ease disciplining employees for noncompliance.

The email received late Friday by some employees at two separate agencies — with the subject line, “What did you do last week? Part II" — came from “hr@opm.gov,” the same OPM address that sent the first version.

“Please reply to this email with approx. 5 bullets describing what you accomplished last week and cc your manager,” the message read, adding that going forward, employees would be expected to submit a response each week by the following Monday at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

It's unclear how national security agencies will handle the second email. After the first one, they directed employees not to write back because much of the agencies' work is sensitive or classified. Less than half of federal workers responded, according to the White House.

The version viewed late Friday by The Associated Press reads in part: “If all of your activities are classified or sensitive, please write, ‘All of my activities are sensitive.’” That may not eliminate all security concerns given that sending an email creates a digital footprint regardless of the message's content.

A spokesperson for OPM did not immediately respond to a request for clarification Friday night.

On Wednesday, at Trump's first Cabinet meeting of his second term, Musk argued that his request was a “pulse check” to ensure that those working for the government have “a pulse and two neurons."

Both Musk and Trump have claimed that some workers are either dead or fictional, and the president has publicly backed Musk's approach.