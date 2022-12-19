Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Mondelez to sell gum business in developed markets for $1.35 bln

Mondelez to sell gum business in developed markets for $1.35 bln

1 min read . 10:14 PM ISTDeborah Sophia, Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mondelez International

Mondelez International Inc said it had agreed to sell its gum business in the United States

Oreo maker Mondelez International Inc said on Monday it had agreed to sell its gum business in the United States, Canada and Europe to Perfetti Van Melle Group for a purchase price of $1.35 billion. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

