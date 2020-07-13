Money and job worries pose real risk to global recovery

That worry is translating into caution about money. Asked what they would do with an unexpected cash windfall equivalent to a month’s income, respondents are far more likely to bank it. Thirty seven percent of American respondents said they’d save versus 13% who would spend. The U.K. ratio was even more stark: 58% to 13%. The story was similar across the world, with more than 40% choosing to save in Australia, India, France, Indonesia, Norway, and Canada.A small proportion would invest in the stock market, though every country bar one came in below 20%. All responses across Group of Seven nations were in the single digits.