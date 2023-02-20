Money and moderately good governance make climate-change adaptation easier

The same may well hold for Kuwait. It does not need to worry too much about its own agriculture, because it barely has any, but that hardly guarantees food security. And despite its capabilities it is not on top of everything. Barrak Alahmad of Harvard University argues that the authorities have not fully digested the tendency of extreme heat to exacerbate chronic illnesses. The current ban on outdoor work between 11am and 4pm in the hottest months is not nearly adequate, he says; Kuwait needs to base such rules on a much more sophisticated index that takes into account forecasts of temperature, humidity, wind speed and so on. But he does not think the Kuwaiti government is incapable of devising such a system. Quite the reverse: he is campaigning for it to do so.

