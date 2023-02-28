The British Royal family in the US, Prince harry and Meghan Markle, has found themselves at the brutal end criticism, speculation, even more so after Harry's memoir "Spare' was released. In the latest expert comment on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle was ‘disappointed’ because Prince Harry had ‘very little money’ when they first met, according to Daily Mail .

According to the report, Author Tom Bower, who penned the 2022 book “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors," described the former “Suits" actress as “money-obsessed" in an interview with the Daily Mail published on Monday.

“Her great surprise and disappointment was that Prince Harry had very little money," Bower claimed to Daily Mail. “She had imagined he would be worth hundreds of millions, if not billions, and she is having to make up for it now."

The report further stated that Bower said that the couple could not afford their current lifestyle as working members of the royal family.

“[Markle] wants to ride in the big Cadillacs, the private jets on command," he told the outlet. “At the moment she needs to scrounge for those sorts of things."

In 2021, Forbes had estimated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s net worth at $10 million, including the remains of Harry’s inheritance from his late mother, Princess Diana, and the equity the pair have in their Montecito, Calif., mansion.

They were also financially cut off from the British crown’s estimated $34 billion estate once they quit their royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the US.

Harry, 38, and Markle, 41, subsequently founded Archewell Productions to produce “programming that informs, elevates and inspires." The company also signed a multiyear production deal with Netflix estimated to be worth between $100 million and $150 million, per Deadline.

And for his book, Spare, Harry received an advance of $20 million when he sold it, according to Page Six.

Elsewhere in his chat with the Daily Mail, Bower claimed that Harry and Markle could “ruin" King Charles III’s coronation, scheduled to be held on 6 May, 2023, should they attend.

As it stands, the couple is expected to receive an invitation to the festivities despite the fallout from Harry airing his family’s dirty laundry in his explosive memoir, “Spare," and Netflix docuseries, “Harry and Meghan."

But doing so, Bower said, could “overshadow" the celebration for Charles, 74.

Harry and Meghan wed in 2018 and now share son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 20 months.