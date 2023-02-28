‘Money-obsessed’ Meghan Markle was ‘disappointed’ in Prince Harry: Expert
- Meghan Markle wants to ride in the big Cadillacs, the private jets on command. At the moment she needs to scrounge for those sorts of things: Author Tom Bower
The British Royal family in the US, Prince harry and Meghan Markle, has found themselves at the brutal end criticism, speculation, even more so after Harry's memoir "Spare' was released. In the latest expert comment on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle was ‘disappointed’ because Prince Harry had ‘very little money’ when they first met, according to Daily Mail.
