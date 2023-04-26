Mongolia eyes Indian firms to expand its rail network2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 12:43 AM IST
Connectivity is at the forefront of the partnership between India and Mongolia. Both countries are discussing establishing regular direct flights in a bid to bring both sides closer economically.
New Delhi: Mongolia is keen to attract Indian firms to help build rail connectivity in the country, according to Mongolia’s Ambassador to India Dambajav Ganbold.
