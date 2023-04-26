New Delhi: Mongolia is keen to attract Indian firms to help build rail connectivity in the country, according to Mongolia’s Ambassador to India Dambajav Ganbold.

“We have only one main railway which connects the North of our country to the South. This is the Russian Trans-Siberian Railways that goes through Mongolia to Beijing. This comes from North to South, but for the further development of Mongolia, we would like to have horizontal railway lines, for example from the South to the West. Indian firms are experts in developing infrastructure like railways and highways and this will be an interesting area of cooperation for Indian companies," Ganbold told Mint.

India has some experience with building railway projects in other countries. Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES), a public sector enterprise set up in 1974, provides infrastructure study, rolling stock design, equipment design and a suite of engineering services to other countries.

RITES has typically handled India’s railway diplomacy and has run projects in 55 countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America and West Asia, according to the company’s website. Currently, the company operates in Nepal, Sri Lanka, Mozambique, Mauritius, Bangladesh and Botswana.

Early talks with the Indian government are underway, said Ganbold, and the matter will be brought up during the next intergovernmental commission meetings that are expected this year.

Connectivity is at the forefront of the partnership between India and Mongolia. Both countries are discussing establishing regular direct flights in a bid to bring both sides closer economically. Two direct flights per month could commence as soon as this year, according to Ganbold.

Indian firms are also involved in building Mongolia’s first oil refinery. The Mongol oil refinery, which has an expected completion date of 2025, is being built with a $1.2 billion soft loan from the Indian government. Once completed, the refinery is expected to provide for 70% of Mongolia’s energy needs domestically. The country is currently dependent entirely on Russian oil exports to meet its needs.India and Mongolia raised bilateral ties to the level of a strategic partnership in 2015, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the landlocked North-East Asian country.