Mongolia eyes Indian firms to expand its rail network

“We have only one main railway which connects the North of our country to the South. This is the Russian Trans-Siberian Railways that goes through Mongolia to Beijing. This comes from North to South, but for the further development of Mongolia, we would like to have horizontal railway lines, for example from the South to the West. Indian firms are experts in developing infrastructure like railways and highways and this will be an interesting area of cooperation for Indian companies," Ganbold told Mint.