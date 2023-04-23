‘India-built Mongolia refinery by 2025’1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 10:55 PM IST
We have had talks about bringing India into the mining sector of Mongolia, because it is quite rich in coking coal, copper, gold, uranium and rare earth elements.
New Delhi: Mongolia’s first oil refinery, built and funded with Indian assistance, will be completed by 2025, said the country’s Ambassador Dambajav Ganbold. In an interview, Ganbold said the first stage of Mongol Oil Refinery, built with a $1.2 billion Indian soft loan, will be completed at the end of this year.
