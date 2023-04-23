‘India-built Mongolia refinery by 2025’

I believe tourism can be a very good part of our cooperation. For many Mongolians, India is the land of the Buddha. I believe that agriculture also offers opportunities. There is a huge amount of land untapped in Mongolia. With Indian expertise in cultivation. I believe we can grow many varieties of crops in Mongolia. On education, the Indian government is giving 50 scholarships per year for college students from Mongolia but I would like to get more. On the medical side, I believe medical cooperation can be very interesting because there are a lot of Mongolians coming to India for medical tourism. So I’m looking to bring Indian medical health centers into Mongolia. Last year, I brought a representative from Max Hospitals to Mongolia and now this year, I am planning to bring some more Indian health institutions to Mongolia to explore possibilities for cooperation. This would include setting up facilities, research and training among other things.

