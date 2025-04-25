‘Monitoring it closely’: US State Dept calls for bringing perpetrators of Pahalgam attack to justice

The United States has urged that those responsible for the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, be held accountable, according to US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce during a Thursday press briefing.

Bruce stated that President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have reaffirmed the United States' strong support for India and its firm stance against all forms of terrorism. She added that the US extends its prayers to the victims of the attack and wishes a speedy recovery to those who were injured, ANI reported.

On the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Bruce said, “As President Trump and Secretary Rubio have made clear, the United States stands with India, strongly condemns all acts of terrorism. We pray for the lives of those lost and pray for the recovery of the injured and call for the perpetrators of this heinous act to be brought to justice.”

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Asked whether US sees Pakistan behind the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Tammy Bruce responded, "I put it at the top because it was a horrible situation. At the same time, that is going to be the extent of the comments at this point. What I can tell you, of course, as we all know it's a rapidly changing situation, and we are monitoring it closely, as you might imagine. And we, of course, are not now taking a position on the status of Kashmir or of Jammu either. So that's really going to be the extent of what I can say," says Tammy Bruce, US State Department spokesperson, on being asked about the US's position on India's take that Pakistan is behind the horrific attack."

Here's what UK MP Bob Blackman said UK MP Bob Blackman has expressed strong support for whatever India does to pursue the terrorists and those who supported the terrorists behind the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

He expressed hope that all the political parties in the UK will join the Indian government in expressing support for whatever India decides to do, including military action, if necessary, to eliminate those terrorist bases that exist on the opposite side of the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan.

Bob Blackman said, “We come to share the grief. When terror strikes, it strikes the hearts of humanity...This act (the terrorist attack) demonstrates the hatred towards people because of their religion, and this cannot be tolerated. I raised this issue in the House of Commons. I asked for a statement from the government to make sure that we express not only our grief and our support for India, but also for the actions that India believes fit following this terrorist attack. The sad reality is that we could see a rapid escalation. I offer my condolences to the victims, to their families and all Hindus... We are so sorry about it.”

Pahalgam terrorist attack Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. In the CCS meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

As President Trump and Secretary Rubio have made clear, the United States stands with India, strongly condemns all acts of terrorism.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission as Persona Non Grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. India has also decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.