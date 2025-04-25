‘Monitoring it closely’: US State Dept calls for bringing perpetrators of Pahalgam attack to justice

Asked whether US sees Pakistan behind the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Tammy Bruce responded, "I put it at the top because it was a horrible situation. At the same time, that is going to be the extent of the comments at this point. What I can tell you, of course, as we all know it's a rapidly changing situation, and we are monitoring it closely, as you might imagine. And we, of course, are not now taking a position on the status of Kashmir or of Jammu either. So that's really going to be the extent of what I can say," says Tammy Bruce, US State Department spokesperson, on being asked about the US's position on India's take that Pakistan is behind the horrific attack."