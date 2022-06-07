Monkeypox alert! US CDC issues advisory as cases rise. All you need to know

With nearly 800 monkeypox cases being reported from 27 countries, including the United States, the US CDC has recently issued an alert in order to check the spread of the virus. The CDC urged all healthcare providers to be alert for patients who have monkeypox-like rashes, regardless of whether they have travel or specific risk factors for the virus. The agency also informed that it is tracking multiple cases of monkeypox that have been reported in several countries that don’t normally report it.

