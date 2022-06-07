Monkeypox alert! US CDC issues advisory as cases rise. All you need to know

US CDC urged healthcare providers to be alert for patients who have monkeypox-like rashes, regardless of whether they have travel or specific risk factors
With nearly 800 monkeypox cases being reported from 27 countries, including the United States, the US CDC has recently issued an alert in order to check the spread of the virus. The CDC urged all healthcare providers to be alert for patients who have monkeypox-like rashes, regardless of whether they have travel or specific risk factors for the virus. The agency also informed that it is tracking multiple cases of monkeypox that have been reported in several countries that don’t normally report it.
It’s not clear how the people were exposed to monkeypox, but early data suggest that gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men make up a high number of cases. However, anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in official notification.
Currently, it is working with state and local health officials to identify people who may have been in contact with individuals who have tested positive for monkeypox, so they can monitor their health, the notification reads.
US CDC issues Monkeypox advisory: All that you need to know
Anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should talk to their healthcare provider, even if they don’t think they had contact with someone who has monkeypox, the CDC said.
People who are at risk of contracting Monkeypox infection
Had contact with someone who had a rash that looks like monkeypox or someone who was diagnosed with confirmed or probable monkeypox
Had skin-to-skin contact with someone in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity, this includes men who have sex with men who meet partners through an online website, digital application, or social event
Traveled outside the US to a country with confirmed cases of monkeypox or where monkeypox activity has been ongoing
Had contact with a dead or live wild animal or exotic pet that exists only in Africa or used a product derived from such animals
What are the symptoms of Monkeypox?
In humans, the symptoms of monkeypox are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox. It begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion.
The main difference between symptoms of smallpox and monkeypox is that monkeypox causes lymph nodes to swell while smallpox does not. The incubation period for monkeypox is usually 7−14 days but can range from 5−21 days.
