Monkeypox: Are there vaccines and antiviral drugs to treat it?

It would usually take between five and 21 days for someone who comes into close contact with an infected person to show symptoms of monkeypox (and most likely seven to 14 days) so it is hard to tell if giving the vaccine after someone has been exposed to monkeypox will fully protect them. However, the recommendation in the US and the UK is that, after a risk assessment, people exposed to the monkeypox virus are offered a modified vaccinia Ankara vaccine dose as soon as possible, ideally within four days, but up to 14 days afterwards.