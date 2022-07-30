'Monkeypox can create COVID-like crisis if...': Experts hint at wrong measures2 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2022, 05:32 PM IST
- Expert warns that vaccine inequity for monkeypox virus can again create another COVID-like crisis
Listen to this article
Developed countries ordering millions of monkeypox vaccines can eat up a large share of doses that were meant for African countries. This will leave millions of people unprotected leading to a more dangerous version of the virus spilling over to humans. Public health officials warned that vaccine inequity for monkeypox virus can again create another catastrophe as it happened during coronavirus pandemic.