'Monkeypox can create COVID-like crisis if...': Experts hint at wrong measures

Monkeypox vaccination: ‘Again being left behind’, says Africa

Monkeypox doesn't spread as fast as COVID, but the disease spilling over into general populations, outside Africa, might require vaccination to be intensified. Experts, however, pointed out that mass vaccination against monkeypox won't be necessary. They think targeted use of the available doses, along with other measures, could shut down the expanding epidemics recently designated by the World Health Organization as a global emergency.