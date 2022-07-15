Despite the fact that the number of cases is rising and experts warn that the disease may prove difficult to eradicate in the US, the Biden administration has praised the US's readiness for monkeypox in part because of years of work containing an outbreak of smallpox, which is brought on by a related virus. However, testing delays and restrictions on the availability of vaccines have emerged as threats to the White House's control of the outbreak.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}