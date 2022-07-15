US health officials may grant access to an antiviral medication with little human research and a potential for harmful side effects in order to combat the monkeypox outbreak that has caused 1,000 cases in the US.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
US health officials may grant access to an antiviral medication with little human research and a potential for harmful side effects in order to combat the monkeypox outbreak that has caused 1,000 cases in the US.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
US health officials may grant access to an antiviral medication with little human research and a potential for harmful side effects in order to combat the monkeypox outbreak that has caused 1,000 cases in the US.
According to records from a late-June agency conference, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is pursuing an enhanced access strategy for Tembexa, a smallpox medicine manufactured by Chimerix Inc., which is used to treat monkeypox. The medicine could be used as a fallback for some patients who don't respond to previous treatments under an expanded access plan.
According to records from a late-June agency conference, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is pursuing an enhanced access strategy for Tembexa, a smallpox medicine manufactured by Chimerix Inc., which is used to treat monkeypox. The medicine could be used as a fallback for some patients who don't respond to previous treatments under an expanded access plan.
Despite the fact that the number of cases is rising and experts warn that the disease may prove difficult to eradicate in the US, the Biden administration has praised the US's readiness for monkeypox in part because of years of work containing an outbreak of smallpox, which is brought on by a related virus. However, testing delays and restrictions on the availability of vaccines have emerged as threats to the White House's control of the outbreak.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Despite the fact that the number of cases is rising and experts warn that the disease may prove difficult to eradicate in the US, the Biden administration has praised the US's readiness for monkeypox in part because of years of work containing an outbreak of smallpox, which is brought on by a related virus. However, testing delays and restrictions on the availability of vaccines have emerged as threats to the White House's control of the outbreak.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In June 2021, Tembexa received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to treat smallpox under a policy used to approve medications when human testing is not possible. Since smallpox was eradicated in the 1980s, rabbits and mice were used to evaluate Tembexa's efficacy. Its safety profile was determined by its usage in non-smallpox patients who received stem cell transplants and developed viral infections; some of these patients had to discontinue taking the medication because of side effects.
In June 2021, Tembexa received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to treat smallpox under a policy used to approve medications when human testing is not possible. Since smallpox was eradicated in the 1980s, rabbits and mice were used to evaluate Tembexa's efficacy. Its safety profile was determined by its usage in non-smallpox patients who received stem cell transplants and developed viral infections; some of these patients had to discontinue taking the medication because of side effects.
The medication has a black-box warning on the label that states using it for longer than the two-week treatment period is recommended increases the chance of mortality. Additionally, it may result in vomiting, nausea, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain. According to data provided by the FDA, 4% of patients discontinued taking the medication as a result of side effects.
The medication has a black-box warning on the label that states using it for longer than the two-week treatment period is recommended increases the chance of mortality. Additionally, it may result in vomiting, nausea, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain. According to data provided by the FDA, 4% of patients discontinued taking the medication as a result of side effects.
“For a drug that is particularly toxic, like this one, I’m not convinced that the benefits outweigh the risks," said Luciana Borio, the former director of medical and biodefense preparedness at the US National Security Council.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“For a drug that is particularly toxic, like this one, I’m not convinced that the benefits outweigh the risks," said Luciana Borio, the former director of medical and biodefense preparedness at the US National Security Council.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tembexa has also been connected to liver damage, digestive problems, and infertility. In an effort to give patients with serious or life-threatening diseases more treatment options, the CDC is asking for permission to use it through a regulatory process. Tembexa was to be sold by Chimerix to Emergent BioSolutions Inc. in May, however the transaction has not yet been finalised.
Tembexa has also been connected to liver damage, digestive problems, and infertility. In an effort to give patients with serious or life-threatening diseases more treatment options, the CDC is asking for permission to use it through a regulatory process. Tembexa was to be sold by Chimerix to Emergent BioSolutions Inc. in May, however the transaction has not yet been finalised.