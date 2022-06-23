With fears regarding monkeypox and its unusual transmission rising, 2 confirmed cases have been recorded from 2 South Asian countries - Singapore and South Korea. So far, some 2,103 confirmed cases of monkeypox, including one death, have been reported to WHO from 42 countries. But WHO's Europe office and the EU health agency conveyed that 2,746 cases had been recorded in Europe alone till Tuesday.

Singapore:

A British man who was in Singapore between June 15 and 17 tested positive for monkeypox on Monday after developing skin rashes and experiencing headaches and a fever last week. "During this period, he had largely remained in his hotel room except to visit a massage establishment and eat at three food establishments on June 16," Singapore's Ministry of Health said Tuesday, as reported by CNN.

Thirteen of his close contacts have been identified and contact tracing is underway, the ministry said.

South Korea:

A South Korean citizen, who recently traveled to Germany, was found to be infected with monkeypox. Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that the patient is now being treated at a facility in Seoul. He had reported having a headache before flying and had developed a fever, sore throat, fatigue and skin lesions on arrival in the country.

Meanwhile, South Korea said it was also investigating a second suspected case involving a foreigner who entered the country on Monday and was taken to a hospital in the city of Busan after experiencing symptoms and developing a blistering skin lesion.

Monkeypox cases outside Africa:

A surge of monkeypox cases has been detected since May outside of the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic. Most of the new cases have been in Western Europe.

"The outbreak of monkeypox continues to primarily affect men who have sex with men who have reported recent sex with new or multiple partners," the WHO said. Some 84 percent of the cases have been found in Europe, with the most cases being reported from Britain, Spain, Germany, Portugal, Canada and France. The UN health agency currently assesses the global risk level as moderate, considering the low mortality rate.