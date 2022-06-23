Monkeypox cases reported from 2 Asian countries amid pandemic fears2 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 06:12 PM IST
- Two confirmed cases of monkeypox have been recorded from Singapore and South Korea
Listen to this article
With fears regarding monkeypox and its unusual transmission rising, 2 confirmed cases have been recorded from 2 South Asian countries - Singapore and South Korea. So far, some 2,103 confirmed cases of monkeypox, including one death, have been reported to WHO from 42 countries. But WHO's Europe office and the EU health agency conveyed that 2,746 cases had been recorded in Europe alone till Tuesday.