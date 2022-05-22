Monkeypox cases reported in these countries so far. Check full list here

The Monkeypox cases have emerged in varied numbers over the European countries with Australia and New York joining the wagon. As of Saturday, 92 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported, WHO said.

WHO said it expects to identify more cases of monkeypox as it expands surveillance in countries where the disease is not typically found.

According to the WHO, Monkeypox typically manifests in humans with a fever, rashes and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting from 2-4 weeks. WHO said the case fatality ratio has been around 3-6% in recent times.

Monkeypox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding. While close physical contact is a well-known risk factor for transmission, it is unclear at this time if monkeypox can be transmitted specifically through sexual transmission routes, according to the WHO.

Stated below are the countries which have registered cases of Monkeypox

US

US reported its first infection in a man in Massachusetts who had returned from Canada

New York health officials are investigating a potential case of monkeypox after a patient tested positive for the family of viruses associated with the rare illness, state health officials announced late Friday.

Local transmission confirmed in UK

Britain is seeing daily infections of the rare monkeypox virus that are unconnected to any travel to West Africa, where the disease is endemic, a health official said on Sunday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said new figures would be released on Monday, after it registered 20 cases on Friday

France

The first case in France was a 29-year-old man from the Ile-de-France region, which includes Paris. Health authorities said he had not recently been in a nation where the virus is spreading.

Sweden

The single Swede case of Monkeypox was diagnosed in Stockholm

Spain

Health authorities in Spain has 31 confirmed cases, 24 of which were reported Friday mainly in the Madrid region where most infections were linked to an outbreak in an adult sauna.

Portugal

23 cases were detected in Portugal that were all diagnosed in sexual health clinics in men who self-identify as gay, bisexual

Canada

Canada has five confirmed cases, Global News reported Friday. Three of these are in Quebec and the Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating at least two dozen other suspected cases. Monkeypox has never previously been detected in the country.

Belgium

Belgium has three confirmed cases and all have been linked to a gay fetish festival in the port city of Antwerp, AFP reported. Belgium's three cases lead to further concern that the virus is spreading rapidly among gay and bisexual men; the WHO has already issued a warning in this regard.

Italy

Italy has three confirmed cases so far, two of which were reported from the same hospital in Rome and are believed to be related to the first reported case, who had recently returned from Spain's Canary Islands. A doctor from the Rome hospital - which specialises in infectious diseases - indicated many of Europe's cases were the result of human-to-human transmission.

Netherlands

The Netherlands reported its first case Friday and the government's health agency has warned of more infections. Dutch health authorities are bracing for several more cases to be reported.

Israel

Israeli authorities say they have detected the country's first case of monkeypox in a man who returned from abroad and were looking into other suspected cases.

Israel's Health Ministry said late Saturday the man was in a Tel Aviv hospital in good condition. It called on anyone returning from abroad with fever and lesions to see a doctor.

Norway

Norway has begun searching for possible cases of monkeypox in the capital Oslo, the country's Institute of Public Health (FHI) said on Saturday. "A foreigner who visited Oslo from May 6-10 has, after returning home, been confirmed to have been infected," FHI said.

Germany

At least two cases of monkeypox have been registered in Berlin, health authorities in the German capital said on Saturday, one day after the country registered its first case in Munich.

Switzerland

Swiss health officials on Saturday reported the country's first case of monkeypox in a person living in the canton of Bern but who was exposed while abroad.

Bern's health authority said the patient had been treated as a walk-in case and was now isolating at home. Everyone who had come into contact with him had been informed, it added in a statement.

Australia

Two cases of monkeypox have been detected in Australia, following reported cases in several European countries. Both are in men just returned from Europe.