Monkeypox could mutate to resist antiviral drug: US

The Food and Drug Administration has updated its guidance this week for Tpoxx, The lone vaccine has been prescribed to thousands of patients who are infected with the virus.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
US health officials on Thursday issued a warning against the overuse of lone drug available to treat monkeypox disease. They said that a small mutation in the virus could render the pills ineffective, according to the news agency The Associated Press.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
US health officials on Thursday issued a warning against the overuse of lone drug available to treat monkeypox disease. They said that a small mutation in the virus could render the pills ineffective, according to the news agency The Associated Press.
The agency reported that the Food and Drug Administration has updated its guidance this week for Tpoxx, The lone vaccine has been prescribed to thousands of patients who are infected with the virus.
The agency reported that the Food and Drug Administration has updated its guidance this week for Tpoxx, The lone vaccine has been prescribed to thousands of patients who are infected with the virus.
"A single molecular change to monkeypox could have a large impact on the antiviral activity of Tpoxx. Doctors should be judicious in prescribing the medication," FDA officials cautioned in an online update.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"A single molecular change to monkeypox could have a large impact on the antiviral activity of Tpoxx. Doctors should be judicious in prescribing the medication," FDA officials cautioned in an online update.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The vaccine has been facing weeks of criticism from HIV advocates and other patient groups who have requested the Biden administration to make the antirival drug more widely available. It is approved for the related smallpox virus, and its use against monkeypox is considered experimental.
The vaccine has been facing weeks of criticism from HIV advocates and other patient groups who have requested the Biden administration to make the antirival drug more widely available. It is approved for the related smallpox virus, and its use against monkeypox is considered experimental.
According to the latest update, the doctors who want to prescribe the Tpoxx vaccine to monkeypox patients must submit an application to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mentioning the infected person's need and agreeing to track their results and any side effects. Over 37,000 courses of the drug have been shipped to physicians by the officials.
According to the latest update, the doctors who want to prescribe the Tpoxx vaccine to monkeypox patients must submit an application to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mentioning the infected person's need and agreeing to track their results and any side effects. Over 37,000 courses of the drug have been shipped to physicians by the officials.
The vaccine works by targeting a single protein found in monkeypox, smallpox, and other similar viruses. This week, the FDA officials said that multiple reports in laboratory, animal, and human settings suggested multiple ways in which monkeypox could develop resistance to the therapy, as per AP reports.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The vaccine works by targeting a single protein found in monkeypox, smallpox, and other similar viruses. This week, the FDA officials said that multiple reports in laboratory, animal, and human settings suggested multiple ways in which monkeypox could develop resistance to the therapy, as per AP reports.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The federal officials have also expressed cautious optimism about the trajectory of the outbreak, noting that new cases have fallen 50% since their peak in August.
The federal officials have also expressed cautious optimism about the trajectory of the outbreak, noting that new cases have fallen 50% since their peak in August.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, during a White House briefing, also attributed the decline to vaccinations, educational outreach, and individuals reducing behaviors linked to spread. The majority of the US cases have been in men who have sex with men, though officials emphasize that the virus can infect anyone.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, during a White House briefing, also attributed the decline to vaccinations, educational outreach, and individuals reducing behaviors linked to spread. The majority of the US cases have been in men who have sex with men, though officials emphasize that the virus can infect anyone.