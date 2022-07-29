Is monkeypox really a sexually transmitted disease?

As per WHO, the monkeypox disease is “transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus". Though it is not declared a sexually transmitted disease, most case have been reported among men who have sex with men. And noting the same, WHO chief earlier this week said, "For men who have sex with men, this includes, for the moment, reducing your number of sexual partners, reconsidering sex with new partners, and exchanging contact details with any new partners to enable follow-up if needed."