Monkeypox is an evolving health threat: WHO issues fresh guidelines2 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 08:35 PM IST
- I'm concerned about sustained transmission because it would suggest that the monkeypox virus (is) establishing, WHO chief said
Listen to this article
With monkeypox cases rising globally, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pointed out that ‘it is an evolving health threat.’ And to stop the further spread of the virus, WHO has issued a series of guidance and recommendations for governments, health professionals and the public, especially while organising public gatherings. So far, over 4000 cases have been identified in more than 50 countries.