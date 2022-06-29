Monkeypox is an evolving health threat: WHO issues fresh guidelines

With monkeypox cases rising globally, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pointed out that ‘it is an evolving health threat.’ And to stop the further spread of the virus, WHO has issued a series of guidance and recommendations for governments, health professionals and the public, especially while organising public gatherings. So far, over 4000 cases have been identified in more than 50 countries.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}