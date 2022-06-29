Monkeypox is an evolving health threat: WHO issues fresh guidelines

Monkeypox is an evolving health threat: WHO issues fresh guidelines2 min read . 08:35 PM IST
- I'm concerned about sustained transmission because it would suggest that the monkeypox virus (is) establishing, WHO chief said
With monkeypox cases rising globally, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pointed out that ‘it is an evolving health threat.’ And to stop the further spread of the virus, WHO has issued a series of guidance and recommendations for governments, health professionals and the public, especially while organising public gatherings. So far, over 4000 cases have been identified in more than 50 countries.
Speaking about the risks associated with the virus, WHO said, “Key transmission routes include skin-to-skin, mouth-to mouth and mouth-to-skin contact during sexual activity. Transmission can also occur through skin-to-skin contact not related to sexual practices, face-to-face contact via respiratory droplets and from contaminated surfaces or material."
Here are the WHO recommendations:
Earlier today, WHO pointed out "sustained transmission" of monkeypox worldwide could see the virus begin to move into high-risk groups, such as pregnant women, immunocompromised people and children.
WHO said on Wednesday it was investigating reports of infected children, including two cases in Britain, as well as following up reports in Spain and France. None of the cases in children have been severe.
"I'm concerned about sustained transmission because it would suggest that the virus (is) establishing itself and it could move into high risk groups including children, the immunocompromised and pregnant women," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in an online briefing from Geneva on Wednesday.
